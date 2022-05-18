EXCITING! After wrapping up from Choti Sarrdaarni, here's what Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is upto

Meher is a character which is very mature, that I kind of had forgotten, when you are playing the character every day and you are spending so much of time on set you tend to get who you really are and it was kind of a struggle and it was also fun. I’m glad that I found SEHER because it helped me connect and find myself again um so it was challenging initially, now it feels like a lot of fun.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 10:03
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

MUMBAI : Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show had Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni set to go OFF-AIR in mid-June?

We had exclusively updated that Nimrit Kaur and Mahir Pandhi are to exit from the show soon. The reason behind their exit is yet to be known as we haven't received any clarity either. This would be a major step for the duo to exit such a long term show, especially for Nimrit. 

Fans had adored Nimrit as bond Meher and Seher in the show, due to her health issues she had decided to quit the show and take a break. Well, recently she has been focusing on herself and now we come know that the actress heads to London post wrapping her shooting with Choti Sarrdaarni and yes! She has even transformed her hair and it is breathtaking. Finally, we see Nimrit in a new avatar, check it out: 

The actress has been one of the most adored divas on television screens and she indeed nailed her performance in Choti Sarrdaarni, we cannot wait to see which next project does she plan to take up after this and what kind of characters is she looking out for now.

In an exclusive conversation about her characters in Choti Sarrdaarni she had revealed, 'Meher is a character which is very mature, that I kind of had forgotten, when you are playing the character every day and you are spending so much of time on set you tend to get who you really are and it was kind of a struggle and it was also fun. I’m glad that I found SEHER because it helped me connect and find myself again um so it was challenging initially, now it feels like a lot of fun.'

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'There is pressure, but I shall give my 100%' Rutuja Sawant on ENTERING Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni as Devika

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com 


 

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi Rutuja Sawant Sudesh Berry Varun Toorkey Choti Sarrdaarni Anita Raaj Colors tv Mehrab Avinesh Rekhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 10:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Trans actress Sherin Selin Mathew found dead; details inside
MUMBAI: Sherin Selin Mathew, who worked in the entertainment industry, is no more.According to reports, police said...
'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Radha convinces Gungun to participate in the fancy dress competition 
MUMBAI: In the Wednesday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Mohan is angry with...
EXCLUSIVE! It's Karanvir Sharma Vs Karan V Grover to play the lead in Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
The Khatra Khatra Show: : Kya Baat Hai! Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur to grace the show
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Sayuri and Kanha get married 
MUMBAI: The Wednesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Dhanraj and Tej putting a dupatta and...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Anushka Sen to be part of the show
MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on...
Recent Stories
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
Latest Video