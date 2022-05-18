EXCITING! After wrapping up from Choti Sarrdaarni, here's what Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is upto

MUMBAI : Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show had Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

We had exclusively updated that Nimrit Kaur and Mahir Pandhi are to exit from the show soon. The reason behind their exit is yet to be known as we haven't received any clarity either. This would be a major step for the duo to exit such a long term show, especially for Nimrit.

Fans had adored Nimrit as bond Meher and Seher in the show, due to her health issues she had decided to quit the show and take a break. Well, recently she has been focusing on herself and now we come know that the actress heads to London post wrapping her shooting with Choti Sarrdaarni and yes! She has even transformed her hair and it is breathtaking. Finally, we see Nimrit in a new avatar, check it out:

The actress has been one of the most adored divas on television screens and she indeed nailed her performance in Choti Sarrdaarni, we cannot wait to see which next project does she plan to take up after this and what kind of characters is she looking out for now.

In an exclusive conversation about her characters in Choti Sarrdaarni she had revealed, 'Meher is a character which is very mature, that I kind of had forgotten, when you are playing the character every day and you are spending so much of time on set you tend to get who you really are and it was kind of a struggle and it was also fun. I’m glad that I found SEHER because it helped me connect and find myself again um so it was challenging initially, now it feels like a lot of fun.'

