EXCITING! Ankit Gupta gives an interesting advice to Param Singh on the viral trends on Instagram

We have seen Param Singh slay the character of Ahaan in Ishq Par Zor Nahi and his chemistry with Akshita was way beyond popular, fans are still waiting for the duo to come back onscreen together again. Well, recently Param made his debut on Instagram and fans have been elated to see their favourite star interacting.

Param had a live session with fans that left them awestruck and in the live his IPZN co-star Rajat Verma and Udaariyaan's Ankit Gupta had a fun chat with him. While planning a Goa trip they even spoke about the reels trend on Insta and why has Kaccha Badam turned into the most viral dance currently. Rajat even insisted Param to make a reel on that while Param was still amused to be a part of this grand virtual world.

Param asked for Social media advice from Ankit and he had the best reply to it. Ankit said he must just give his phone to his co-star and let her handle his social media, while he urged on learning how to make these trending reels, Ankit revealed it isn't that hard to make a trending reel. It's the fans who trend their work.

Well, we can't wait to see what will Param take from this golden advice from Ankit and Rajat. Do you think Param would fulfil the fans wish by dancing on Kaccha Badam?

