Exciting! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan come together for a new project

As per reports, Hina and Munawar will be seen together in a project and will shoot for the same in Kolkata. A video of Hina getting ready for the shoot in her vanity van has now gone viral. Her team can be seen applying makeup and doing her nails.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been Television’s most popular and loved actress. She became a household name for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more. She even was part of Bigg Boss 11. Looks like her fans will see her with another Bigg Boss contestant. We are talking about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

As per reports, Hina and Munawar will be seen together in a project and will shoot for the same in Kolkata. 

Also pictures of the duo being snapped in Kolkata have gone viral. Check it out;

Fans seem to be over the moon to see these two together. Check out the reactions from a few fans here;

What are your thoughts on Hina and Munawar’s collaboration? Tell us in the comments below.

