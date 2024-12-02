Exciting! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan come together for a new project

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been Television’s most popular and loved actress. She became a household name for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more. She even was part of Bigg Boss 11. Looks like her fans will see her with another Bigg Boss contestant. We are talking about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

As per reports, Hina and Munawar will be seen together in a project and will shoot for the same in Kolkata. A video of Hina getting ready for the shoot in her vanity van has now gone viral. Her team can be seen applying makeup and doing her nails.

Check out her video here;

Also pictures of the duo being snapped in Kolkata have gone viral. Check it out;

#MunawarFaruqui and #HinaKhan both are in Kolkata for the music video shoot.

Abhi mujhe Ghar Jana chahiye tha

shooting dekhne mil jaata#MunawarFaruqui #MKJW #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/YqsOc79jGe — Nirab (@Nirab23) February 12, 2024

Fans seem to be over the moon to see these two together. Check out the reactions from a few fans here;

Darlings of Masses @eyehinakhan #MunawarFaruqui getting ready for their new MV in KolKata today...looking super happy and great in true sense#HinaKhan You guys will rock for sure pic.twitter.com/dbwPbr46Ti — vandana (@vandanak7023) February 12, 2024

What are your thoughts on Hina and Munawar’s collaboration? Tell us in the comments below.

