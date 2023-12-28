Oh No! Hina Khan is hospitalized for this shocking reason; shares an update for fans

MUMBAI : Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner-up in both.

The stunning diva who stepped into the television world with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became popular in no time.

She has also been part of many movie and OTT projects and all have been very successful.

She has a massive fan following who bestows lots of love and support.

The actress is unwell and has been hospitalized, owing to her fever not cooling down.

Hina took to social media and updated her fans and well wishers about her health where she mentioned about her fever temperature not coming down.

The actress said “ I had four terrible nights of high fever this shit won’t come down. It only continus 103 – 104 degree fever. UFF! No energy left now. It’s sickening! For all those who have been worried for me I will bounce back soon. In Sha Allah! Send in your love please!

The actress has been admitted in the hospital and is being treated for the same.

Well, her fans are worried and are sending her an abundance of love and support.

