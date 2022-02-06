Exciting! Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit from Kundali Bhagya temporary?

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of TV’s most loved artists and we recently brought to you that he will be quitting the show Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar and enjoys a massive fan following amongst the audience.

Dheeraj has been part of this show for 5 years now and his chemistry with his co-star Shraddha always draws endearing attention to them. Dheeraj now however wishes to explore more opportunities and his exit from the show is a mutual decision of his and the makers. Shakti Arora will be playing the new lead in the show.

Reportedly, Dheeraj is set to cross another milestone as he will make his debut on the silver screen with a Punjabi film. According to sources, the actor won’t be quitting the show but will be taking a break and will make a re-entry on the show. Shakti’s track is said to be temporary and he will mostly be adding more drama to the show and the upcoming plot will show the serial taking a leap by 5 years.

Dheeraj will reportedly wrap the shoot by June 5 and June 9 could be his last episode. According to the source, “Dheeraj is expected to make a comeback in two-three months.” Further adding the source revealed that his re-entry could be similar to that of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the popular show, Kumkum Bhagya that featured Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha previously. Kundali Bhagya’s story revolves around Preeta and Karan.

