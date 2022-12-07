EXCITING! Disha Parmar takes a 10-day break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, flies to London with husband Rahul Vaidya ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Disha Parmar and Rahil Vaidya took a flight to London and may visit other places too to spend some quality time together ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 13:36
EXCITING! Disha Parmar takes a 10-day break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, flies to London with husband Rahul Vaidya ahead of the

MUMBAI: Television's popular couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are giving couple goals ever since they made their relationship official.

Rahul had proposed to Disha on the national television post which the duo never misses to show off their cute PDA to the world.

 She then appeared on the show to accept his proposal and celebrate Valentine's Day with him.

The couple who got married in a lavish ceremony last year is all set to complete a year of their marital bliss.

We all know that Disha and Rahul are extremely busy with their respective work commitments but they always takeout some time to celebrate special occasions.

Well, as the couple is all set for their first anniversary, Rahul and Disha decided to fly off to an exotic location for the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up about getting typecast, says, ''Till now, I get calls only for negative characters''

The couple took a flight to London and may visit other places too to spend some quality time together.

Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Rahul said, "We are leaving for London. We won't be here for 10 days. It's our first wedding anniversary on July 16."

There are also reports that Disha has taken leave from the Ekta Kapoor show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' where she plays the female lead opposite Nakuul Mehta. "Ekta was happy to give her leave; Disha has put in some very good and hard work in the show," says a source.

So, it's possible that you will see Disha a bit less in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' from today onward, or more so, towards the end of 10 days. We are sure Ekta has made her shoot a few extra scenes in advance, which will be weaved into the show at some point shortly.

Here's wishing Disha and Rahul a very happy wedding anniversary in advance!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

CREDITS: Times Of India

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up about getting typecast, says, ''Till now, I get calls only for negative characters''

Disha Parmar Rahul Vaidya dishul Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Bigg Boss 14 Disha rahul disha parmar vaidya wedding first anniversary Nakuul Mehta Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 13:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Apnapan: OMG! Nikhil turn’s Deewar between Pallavi and Ranbir
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is back with a sequel to the show titled as Apnnapan. Starring Cezanne Khan and Rajshri Thakur the...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Pihu is perceptive of Priya’s disappointment, wants to apologize to Ram with a cute ‘Sorry’ card
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Parineetii: OMG! Rajeev tries to save Parineet, gets stabbed by the taxi driver
MUMBAI: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
9 Simple Steps to becoming an Instagram Influencer
MUMBAI: When someone starts their Instagram journey, they don't know what strategy should use for better results....
Swaran Ghar: Oh No! Nimmo breaks the ‘Swaran’ board on the house, Swaran promises to return the house to Kanwal
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Big Punishment! Kardu to be punished by Guru Dattatreya
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
Latest Video