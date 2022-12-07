EXCITING! Disha Parmar takes a 10-day break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, flies to London with husband Rahul Vaidya ahead of their first wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Television's popular couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are giving couple goals ever since they made their relationship official.

Rahul had proposed to Disha on the national television post which the duo never misses to show off their cute PDA to the world.

She then appeared on the show to accept his proposal and celebrate Valentine's Day with him.

The couple who got married in a lavish ceremony last year is all set to complete a year of their marital bliss.

We all know that Disha and Rahul are extremely busy with their respective work commitments but they always takeout some time to celebrate special occasions.

Well, as the couple is all set for their first anniversary, Rahul and Disha decided to fly off to an exotic location for the same.

The couple took a flight to London and may visit other places too to spend some quality time together.

Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Rahul said, "We are leaving for London. We won't be here for 10 days. It's our first wedding anniversary on July 16."

There are also reports that Disha has taken leave from the Ekta Kapoor show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' where she plays the female lead opposite Nakuul Mehta. "Ekta was happy to give her leave; Disha has put in some very good and hard work in the show," says a source.

So, it's possible that you will see Disha a bit less in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' from today onward, or more so, towards the end of 10 days. We are sure Ekta has made her shoot a few extra scenes in advance, which will be weaved into the show at some point shortly.

Here's wishing Disha and Rahul a very happy wedding anniversary in advance!

CREDITS: Times Of India

