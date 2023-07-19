Exciting! Disha Vakani all set to return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Sundar spills the beans

The character of Dayaben has been an integral part of the show and it was played by actress Disha Vakani. While fans were disappointed when her character was not seen in the show, the makers have been hounded with questions on when she will return.
Disha Vakani

MUMBAI: Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show became so popular that all the actors have become a household name now.

The show has made a comeback in the BARC top 10 and has stayed in the list since the last 3 weeks. The audience has always loved all the episodes of the show and the best part of this show is that it’s a family show and has no age bar which means that a person of any age will enjoy the show. 

Also Read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a long way to go, plans for many surprises

Now, a video of the show’s fan page has gone viral where an exciting announcement has been made. In the video, Sunderlal aka Dayaben’s brother is confirming the character’s return on Diwali. However whether Disha Vakani will be seen reprising her role or some other actress is yet to be seen.  

Netizens have now reacted to the video. One wrote, “Daya ayegi jarur diwali mein , lekin shirf vdo cl par , uske baad kahegi maa ka tabiyet bigad gaya” another wrote, “Show ase hi chalta rahega par Daya behn kabhi bhi ni aayegi bhaio tmkoc ne india ke pure bhai bahno ko bs ase hii kaam me lgaya hua hai” one commented, “Bhot din se Daya bhabhi nhi aarahi hai to mujhe maja nhi aaraha hai agar ap logo ko bhi acha nhi lag raha hai to like karo”

Check out the video here;

Also Read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Dayaben’ aka Disha Vakani’s picture with ‘Bagha’ aka Tanmay Vekaria goes viral, netizens says, “Jethalal wants to know your location”

Speaking of getting a new Dayaben for the show, Asit had previously stated, “I am looking for new Daya Bhabhi. It is not easy to play the role of Dayaben. Everyone knows the way Disha Vakani did it. Even today, she is missed. It is not easy to find a new person for the role. This does not mean I am afraid. I am not afraid but I am looking for perfection. It is impossible to take Disha’s place. Her performance was great but I am finding somebody who can impress everyone with her style. It takes time but we will have Dayaben back soon.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

