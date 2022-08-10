Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Dayaben’ aka Disha Vakani’s picture with ‘Bagha’ aka Tanmay Vekaria goes viral, netizens says, “Jethalal wants to know your location”

MUMBAI :Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most loved comedy shows of our times, not to mention it is the longest running and its characters have become iconic. The show has managed to stay in the limelight for one reason or another over the years. It was in the news for the main character Shailesh Lodha leaving the show and then Raj Anadkat making an exit. Fans meanwhile want Dayaben aka Disha Vakani back on the show.

Now, a throwback picture of Dayaben with Bagha boy aka Tanmay Vekaria has gone viral and trolls can’t keep calm. The picture seems to have been taken from a theater play in progress where Disha is seen in a blue Indian suit with sindoor and mangalsutra while Tanmay is seen in a black and brown kurta. They both have an intense look on their faces. Tanmay shared the picture in July 2021, Tanmay wrote, “Theatre Days #tanmayvekaria #tarakmehtakaooltachashma #bagha #baghaboy #comedian #india #actor.”



Netizens had a field day trolling the picture. One wrote, “Jethalal kidhar hai bulao jaldi se”, another one commented, “Jethalal wants to know your location’ One fan wrote, “It’s our request , as a fan of TMKOC and a fan of Daya bhabhi , please sir, ask Disha mam to return to TMKOC as soon as possible… We are really missing her badly.”

Giving an insight into Disha’s return on the show, producer Asit Kumarr had earlier said, “The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting.”

