EXCITING: Gurucharan Singh aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Sodhi’s RESPONSE on being offered Bigg Boss!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most loved shows on television.

All the characters of the show are equally popular and so is Gurucharan Singh aka original Sodhi of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

The man was offered 'Bigg Boss' this year- not once but twice.

In the chat, Gurucharan Singh says that on both occasions the talks had made headway but stopped abruptly. The chances seemingly were higher in the OTT segment hosted by Karan Johar. In the OTT version, the two parties had even spoken about money but after that, the broadcasters didn't get back to Gurucharan. "They wanted me, they wanted me to quarantine... but as I said they just didn't come back," he said.

For those who've come in late, Gurucharan had disappeared after quitting 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' last year.

