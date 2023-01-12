Exciting! Junooniyatt 2 on the cards with Ankit Gupta in the lead? Read on to know the deets

Nine months after its premiere on Colors TV, Junooniyatt went off-air and was replaced by Doree. The Ankit Gupta starrer is making headlines once again.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 17:29
Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is producing the show for Colors and the show stars Udaariyaan’s previous lead Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta as the lead, Gautam Vig as the second lead and Neha Rana as the female lead. The show is set to bring a new take on a musical drama and how music impacts the lives of these three individuals. The current track is about Elaahi’s audition mess.

ALSO READ: Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig starrer Juooniyat’s first look at the promo shoot will blow your mind! Check it out!

Nine months after its premiere on Colors TV, Junooniyatt went off-air and was replaced by Doree. The Ankit Gupta starrer is making headlines once again. As per a source, “There's no truth to the rumours about Ankit Gupta playing the lead role in Junooniyatt 2. He is back in Mumbai. Ankit is in talks with different production houses for their upcoming projects. After Bigg Boss 16, he didn't get a break and directly started shooting for the show in Chandigarh. He is enjoying the much-needed break and also talking with a few producers for projects. When the channel has not confirmed the rumours, how can we believe it?”

Ankit Gupta however denied knowing about Junooniyatt 2. He said, “Sabse pehle mujhe ye batao ki aap logon ko ye information mil kaha se rahi hai? Mere paas Junooniyatt 2 ki koi information nahi hai, Ravi-Sargun ke paas bhi nahi hogi, agar hoti toh mujhe batate. But, I've no information about it. Kuch aisa hoga toh we'll sit and discuss and then we'll see what needs to be done.”

Apart from this, Ankit has been part of Udaariyaan with Priyanka Chahar Chouudhary and also been part of Bigg Boss 16.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I think that Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are in a relationship and I feel Priyanka has a high chance of winning the show” - Krushna Abhishek

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-FilmiBeat

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 17:29

