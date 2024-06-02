Exciting! Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra gives a glimpse of the upcoming BTS of her show

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it. The actress has now fulfilled her fans’ request of sharing the latest BTS of her show.
Tanvi Dogra

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story consists of one man getting married to two women, who are friends. The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev. 

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it.  The actress has now fulfilled her fans’ request of sharing the latest BTS of her show. 

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on the show. In the video, shared by Tanvi shows that she is leaving with her mom in the car. Looks like the upcoming track of the show is going to be very interesting and exciting. Check out the BTS here;

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

