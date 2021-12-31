EXCITING! Rajshri Rani UNVEILS the new look of Fahmaan Khan in Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod. Rajshri Rani as his sister and Neetu Pandey as his relative in the show, this new family will bring a completely new angle to Imli's life.

Imlie has been seeing an intriguing track with Aryan and Aditya's face off. Aryan has been over-powering Aditya with his character. Aryan and Imlie's chemistry on-screen has turned into a matter of comparison Aditya-Imlie and the new duo. With all the fun-filled on the set, Rajshri Rani takes up to her Instagram and shows the new look of Fahmaan on the show.

Currently, in the show, Imlie and Aditya's relationship has ended and Aryan has entered Imlie’s life to heal her. He stood by her side when Aditya was trying to hurt her. Aryan and Imlie's lives are intertwining and Aryan is falling for Imlie. He even protects her against Anu and Malini’s filthy motives. This story is progressing smoothly.

