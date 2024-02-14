Exciting! Ronnie Screwvala joins an impressive group of "sharks" of Shark Tank India Season 3; Highlights eight failures, Two successes' mantra

MUMBAI: Co-founder of the Swades Foundation and UpGrad Screwvala has a wealth of experience. He just released a promo in which he openly discussed his three-decade journey, emphasizing his eight "failures" as well as his two "successes." His impactful quote, "If I hadn't had the eight failures, my two successes may not have been as big as I wanted them to be," says a lot about his determination and conviction that failures can be used to grow.

The promo goes into greater detail about Screwvala's past, highlighting his modest beginnings and how his lack of entitlement motivated him to succeed in his career. In addition, he highlights how his upbringing in a joint family encouraged a collaborative spirit, which he believes will be very helpful in his interaction with aspiring entrepreneurs on the show.

From humble beginnings to entrepreneurial success, Shark Ronnie Screwvala's journey is a testament to resilience and hard work!



Screwvala's love of education is evident in all he does, even his business endeavours. He talks about his work with UpGrad, an online learning platform he co-founded in 2015, and his 2013-founded Swades Foundation, which he utilizes to further his mission of uplifting rural India.

In addition to Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), Ritesh Agarwal (Oyo), Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts), Radhika Gupta (Edelweiss Mutual Fund), Varun Dua (Acko), and the returning veterans Peyush Bansal, Amita Jain, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Namita Thapar, Screwvala joins an impressive group of "sharks" this season.

