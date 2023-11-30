Exciting! Tejasswi Prakash’s latest post sparks speculations about her new project? The actress shares a BTS clip from the shoot

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known and gifted actress who enjoys immense popularity and a large fan base in the television business. The actress last appeared on television in the fictional show Naagin 6, portrayed by Ekta Kapoor. The actress has been quite busy with brand endorsements, photo shoots for designers, etc., ever since the show concluded. It appears like Tejasswi Prakash will soon return to the screen.

Tejasswi Prakash has kept up an extremely busy social media schedule, giving her fans frequent access to both her personal and work lives. It was the same today. The Naagin 6 actress posted a video from the set of her upcoming project a short while ago. On her Instagram story, she shared a BTS video in which she first revealed her face and then the camera. "Guess what's brewing?" Tejasswi teased her fans with this video.

For those who don't know, Tejasswi Prakash has been posting content on social media on a regular basis for her followers. Whether it's glitzy photos in gorgeous outfits or adorable photos with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, people adore anything the actress posts. Tejasswi has been frequently photographed by paparazzi as she goes for her workouts in the city as of late. Additionally, she has shared a sneak peek of her workout on Instagram.

Regarding their personal lives, Karan and Tejasswi have been together since they took part in the controversial Bigg Boss 15 show. Their followers call them "TejRan" and adore their chemistry. With regard to Tejasswi Prakash's work, she moved into the Marathi film industry and has worked on two Marathi movies so far, Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Aside from this, she is well-known for winning the controversial Bigg Boss reality show's season 15.

Additionally, Tejasswi has contributed to the shows Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and Swaragini-Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. In reference to her most recent program, Naagin 6, it ran from February 12, 2022, to July 9, 2023.

