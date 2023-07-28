Excluisve! “ I can easily say that it is one of the best characters that I have played in my journey”, Alisha Parveen opens up on becoming a part of Udaariyaan , and what fans can expect from the leap and more!

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Vivian D'Sena's track to END in Colors' Udaariyaan

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and as per reports, Actors Aditi Bhagat, Alisha Parveen, and Anuraj Chahal have been roped in for the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Actress Alisha Parveen to talk joining the beloved show, her characters and more.

On joining Udaariyaan and her excitement she said, “It is a big show which has already gotten so much love since it began, so becoming a part of the show, is a very big thing and I am so excited, so I just want that the love that people have Udaariyaan always, they continue to do so, and I want the same thing for us, that we work that hard and make our space in people’s hearts, and people love us that much”.

When asked on what to expect from her show and her character, she said, “Regarding the show, it’s a fresh new start really, so I can’t really talk about it alot but you have to wait for sometime but for my character, I can easily say that it is one of the best characters that I have played in my journey and again I really excited. And you have seen me in a role like this before but this role has something different and extra about it that it makes it special”.

What do you think about the show taking another leap?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ:Udaariyaan: OMG! Nehmat determines to bring her child into the world while risking her own life