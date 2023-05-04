Excluisve! Molkki 2’s Ashish Chaturvedi roped in for Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s Suhaagn for Colors!

Bindiya

MUMBAI :Colors is coming up with a brand new show called Suhaagan and the first look of the show is finally here.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The company has shown on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &tv.

ALSO READ:  Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj to headline COLORS' upcoming show 'Suhaagan’

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is responsible for shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Diya Gallan, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Swaragini and so many more.

The production house is all set to bring a new show called Suhaagan on Colors.

We previously gave you the exclusive update, that Aakriti Sharma will play the lead in the show.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actor Ashish Chaturvedi who was last seen in Molkki 2, has been roped in for the show Suhaagan.

The premise of the story is that Bindiya along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives. She takes on the role of a caregiver for Payal, ensuring that she is safe and well taken care of, despite the challenges they face.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Suhaagan Promo: Emotional! Aakriti Sharma brings emotional charm to this story about sisters, hope, and deceit!

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 17:24

