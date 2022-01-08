EXCLUSIVE! Aadesh Chaudhary and Dayanand Shetty BAGS Deepshikha Nagpal's upcoming show on Dangal TV

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Television's adored actress Deepshika Nagpal is coming up with her own show under the banner of Deepshika Nagpal Productions on Dangal Tv. Now the exclusive news is that Aadesh Chaudhary and Dayanand Shetty join the cast of the show. Details about their character are yet to be disclosed.

We can't wait to see what the new show has got for the viewers.

