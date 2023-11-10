Exclusive! Aakash Ahuja has the funniest story about the time when someone complimented him but it sounded like an insult

The fans of the show were not happy with the news of the show going off-air but they are still happy as they get to follow their favourite actors, Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja on social media platforms.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 11:30
Aakash

MUMBAI: Aakash Ahuja is a very talented actor who was last seen in the Star Plus show Faltu that went off-air recently. Aakash played the lead role in the show opposite Niharika Chouksey and the on-screen pair were loved and admired hugely by the fans of the show.

The fans of the show were not happy with the news of the show going off-air but they are still happy as they get to follow their favourite actors, Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja on social media platforms.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed about the time when he got a compliment that sounded like an insult, his nicknames and much more.

What is the most useless talent that you have?

I have a lot of talent that haven’t been used yet. So I have unused talent, not useless.

What’s the weirdest nickname you ever got?

Ghochu and Mitthu.

How much cash do you have in your wallet right now and if you’re wrong, the cash belongs to team Tellychakkar?

Okay, 10 Lakh rupees. I don’t have a wallet, which means no money to Tam Tellychakkar (Laughing). I mean I’ve got a card.

What’s a trend you follow but never approved of?

I remember I was made to dance for a Reel. We shot for 20 hours and had a painkiller because I had a sprain in my back. Someone came and asked us to dance for a Reel. We tried our best to promote our show.

What’s a compliment you received that sounded like an insult?

So there was a co-actor once, he was a very sweet man and a very good actor. He came to me three times and said something. The third time he came, I grabbed him and asked what he wanted from me. The first time, he told me that I look really good on-screen and that he did not expect that. The second time, he comes to me and tells me “Akash, you looked so good today. I had not expected this when I had met you”. So when he came the third time I told him that he should think about it before he comes the fourth time.

According to you, which is a fictional character that you think would be boring to meet in real life?

If someone is boring, why would I meet them? I mean I have thousands of answers for that but I will take it upon myself to answer that. That would be the safest bet. A lot of serials are going on right now where the males are playing the character of ‘Sardar’ or a Sikh person. I myself am a Sikh. I come from a Punjabi house. I think it’s very challenging to wear the ‘Pagdi’. That has been the reason why I couldn’t do it till now. SO it’s not boring but challenging.

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

No.

Complete the sentence – My partner gives me the best...

I don’t have a partner.

What’s a lie you told in this segment?

I don’t remember after lying.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more

This was our fun conversation with Aakash Ahuja. Tell us what you think about it, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Aakash Ahuja Niharika Chouksey Drishti Thakur Faltu Hardika Sharma Ayaan Tanisha Sushanta Das Television Boyhood Production Star Plus Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is...
Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy
MUMBAI: Two blockbuster movies have emerged as the year's most eagerly anticipated releases in the world of cinema....
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan’s parents meet with a minor accident, read on to know more
MUMBAI: Well-known YouTuber Elvish Yadav is overjoyed after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the Bigg Boss house as...
WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is currently seen judging India's Got Talent Season 10. The stunning diva is accompanied by...
Govind Pandey joins the cast of 'Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' as the enigmatic ‘Giriraj Pradhan’
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ has already generated a...
Wow! Manoj Bajpayee invests Rs. 31 Crore in Mumbai office space acquisition by joining the list of other Bollywood stars
MUMBAI: One of the most admired actors in Hindi cinema, Manoj Bajpayee is renowned for his unconventional roles and...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!
Shilpa
WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum
Govind
Govind Pandey joins the cast of 'Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' as the enigmatic ‘Giriraj Pradhan’
Munmun
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta feels grateful as she got saved from the life threatening situation in Israel; says ‘My tickets were booked but had to postpone…’
Krushna
Wow! Here is how Comedy star Krushna Abhishek is connected to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo
Shrenu
KYA BAAT HAI! Lovebirds Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre spend quality time together ahead of their December wedding