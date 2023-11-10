Exclusive! Aakash Ahuja has the funniest story about the time when someone complimented him but it sounded like an insult

MUMBAI: Aakash Ahuja is a very talented actor who was last seen in the Star Plus show Faltu that went off-air recently. Aakash played the lead role in the show opposite Niharika Chouksey and the on-screen pair were loved and admired hugely by the fans of the show.

The fans of the show were not happy with the news of the show going off-air but they are still happy as they get to follow their favourite actors, Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja on social media platforms.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed about the time when he got a compliment that sounded like an insult, his nicknames and much more.

What is the most useless talent that you have?

I have a lot of talent that haven’t been used yet. So I have unused talent, not useless.

What’s the weirdest nickname you ever got?

Ghochu and Mitthu.

How much cash do you have in your wallet right now and if you’re wrong, the cash belongs to team Tellychakkar?

Okay, 10 Lakh rupees. I don’t have a wallet, which means no money to Tam Tellychakkar (Laughing). I mean I’ve got a card.

What’s a trend you follow but never approved of?

I remember I was made to dance for a Reel. We shot for 20 hours and had a painkiller because I had a sprain in my back. Someone came and asked us to dance for a Reel. We tried our best to promote our show.

What’s a compliment you received that sounded like an insult?

So there was a co-actor once, he was a very sweet man and a very good actor. He came to me three times and said something. The third time he came, I grabbed him and asked what he wanted from me. The first time, he told me that I look really good on-screen and that he did not expect that. The second time, he comes to me and tells me “Akash, you looked so good today. I had not expected this when I had met you”. So when he came the third time I told him that he should think about it before he comes the fourth time.

According to you, which is a fictional character that you think would be boring to meet in real life?

If someone is boring, why would I meet them? I mean I have thousands of answers for that but I will take it upon myself to answer that. That would be the safest bet. A lot of serials are going on right now where the males are playing the character of ‘Sardar’ or a Sikh person. I myself am a Sikh. I come from a Punjabi house. I think it’s very challenging to wear the ‘Pagdi’. That has been the reason why I couldn’t do it till now. SO it’s not boring but challenging.

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

No.

Complete the sentence – My partner gives me the best...

I don’t have a partner.

What’s a lie you told in this segment?

I don’t remember after lying.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more

This was our fun conversation with Aakash Ahuja. Tell us what you think about it, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.