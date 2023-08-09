EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Faltu which was launched last year recently went off-air.

The show starred Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in the lead roles.

Niharika played the titular role while Aakash played the character of Ayaan.

Fans were in love with Niharika and Aakash's on-screen jodi and fondly referred to them as Fayaan.

While the show has bid adieu to the viewers, fans dearly miss seeing their favourite on-screen jodi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aakash who spoke about the show and much more.

When asked his reaction on knowing about Faltu going off-air, Aakash said, ''Niharika was in a state of shock but I was a bit chilled out because I don't get much bothered with these things. But later, eventually, it starts to hit you. It hit me a little late recently.''

Talking about fans' reaction to his chemistry with Niharika, Aakash said, ''People have been very kind and they have said that we look good together. This has been their view ever since the first day. Even we both think the same.''

Addressing the rumours about him dating Niharika, Aakash said, ''These things don't bother me. It is a part of our profession. If people think that we are together, it's good.''

