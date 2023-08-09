EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more

Aakash Ahuja opens up on how he reacted when the news about her show Faltu going off-air, addresses dating rumours with Niharika Chouksey and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 15:50
Aakash Ahuja

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Faltu which was launched last year recently went off-air. 

The show starred Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in the lead roles. 

Niharika played the titular role while Aakash played the character of Ayaan. 

Fans were in love with Niharika and Aakash's on-screen jodi and fondly referred to them as Fayaan. 

While the show has bid adieu to the viewers, fans dearly miss seeing their favourite on-screen jodi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aakash who spoke about the show and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Are Faltu co-stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja DATING?

When asked his reaction on knowing about Faltu going off-air, Aakash said, ''Niharika was in a state of shock but I was a bit chilled out because I don't get much bothered with these things. But later, eventually, it starts to hit you. It hit me a little late recently.''

Talking about fans' reaction to his chemistry with Niharika, Aakash said, ''People have been very kind and they have said that we look good together. This has been their view ever since the first day. Even we both think the same.''

Addressing the rumours about him dating Niharika, Aakash said, ''These things don't bother me. It is a part of our profession. If people think that we are together, it's good.''

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Niharika Chouksey opens up on her journey in Star Plus' Faltu and shares about her bonding with co-star Aakash Ahuja, says, "We are very good friends and keep pulling each other's legs"

Niharika Chouksey Aakash Ahuja Star Plus Faltu Boyhood Productions Aazhar j malik Rakhi Vijan Myra Singh Faiz Mohammed Khan Saloni Sandhu Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
8
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 15:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan refuses to hear this about the recently released film, find out what
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has brought the massiest entertainer for fans with Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi called...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Zain Imam to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Faltu which was launched last year recently went off-air. The show starred Niharika Chouksey...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Mirza’s entry brings havoc in Angad’s life
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Box office! Jawan shatters all previous box office records, becomes highest opener in Indian cinema beating Pathaan
MUMBAI: It is the Jawan fever all over and the movie is getting a very big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience. The...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan be able to save Radha from her death sentence?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has...
Recent Stories
SHAH RUKH KHAN
What! Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan refuses to hear this about the recently released film, find out what
Latest Video
Related Stories
Zain Imam
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Zain Imam to participate in the show?
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan be able to save Radha from her death sentence?
Sanket Choukse
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 Actor Sanket Choukse roped in for Star Plus’s Imlie post leap!
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
CONFIRMED! Kaveri Priyam not to be a part of Star Plus' show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation About His Return in new season of “Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartein Lagu”
Prachi Hadda
EXCLUSIVE! Prachi Hadda spills beans on her character transformation in Teri Meri Doriyaann, says, ''From the wrestler mode, she will be in a girlish mode and might fall in love''