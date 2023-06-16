EXCLUSIVE! Niharika Chouksey opens up on her journey in Star Plus' Faltu and shares about her bonding with co-star Aakash Ahuja, says, "We are very good friends and keep pulling each other's legs"

Faltu has proved to be a turning point in Niharika's career. The actress plays the titular role in the show.
pulling each other's legs

MUMBAI : Niharika Chouksey is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu.

The actress is paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Aakash Ahuja.

Niharika and Aakash's on-screen pairing has worked wonders.

The actress, who plays the role of Faltu in the show is loved for her performance.

The show's story revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents get upset at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Niharika, who spoke about her journey in the show and much more

How has been your experience working in the show so far?

It's been amazing. I learn so much every day and get to portray so many different emotions. The entire cast and crew are like a big family now. I am always excited and looking forward to go on set.

Tell us about your bonding with Aakash Ahuja

Our bond is great. We are very good friends now. Aakash is an amazing person. I get to learn a lot from him and we are always laughing and pulling each other's leg. It's very pleasant.

What kind of messages do you get on social media for playing this character?

I get a very good response from the viewers. They have been very kind so far. I receive lots of love and our show is constantly at the top of the charts since the time it launched.

The actress previously starred in projects like Udan Patolas, Mili and A Winter Tale At Shimla.

Faltu has proved to be a turning point in Niharika's career.

The show is helmed by Boyhood Productions.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 14:33

