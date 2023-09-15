EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja opens up on how his career changed post Faltu, shares about working with co-star Niharika Chouksey, reveals his views on playing negative roles and much more

Aakash Ahuja opens up on how Faltu has changed his career as an actor, shares if he is open to doing negative roles and much more.
Aakash Ahuja

MUMBAI :  Star Plus' show Faltu which was launched last year recently went off-air. 

The show starred Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in the lead roles. 

Niharika played the titular role while Aakash played the character of Ayaan. 

Fans were in love with Niharika and Aakash's on-screen jodi and fondly referred to them as Fayaan. 

While the show has bid adieu to the viewers, fans dearly miss seeing their favourite on-screen jodi.

Revealing his plans after Faltu, Aakash said, ''We are trying our best to get the kind of project that we need but we will enjoy more if we are cast together. Even the producers will benefit from this.''

Talking about how Faltu changed his career as an actor, ''We were in shock when we got to know that the show is going off-air. It's been a very good and learning experience. It's not necessary that you look out for something in a project. It had its own life. We got lots of love. Rest the viewers will come to know what happens professionally. I think it's too early to jump to a conclusion. We have honestly worked hard for the show.''

Lastly, revealing if he is okay playing grey characters, he said, ''I have played a villain in the past in the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Before that, I did a grey role in Qubool Hai in 2015. I enjoyed playing my role in the movie. I think there is no harm in playing a lovable and caring role which I have played in Faltu and Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. Our society needs more such characters.  But I have not decided anything as such. People think that we have a lot of options in life. But that's not true. Whatever offers we get, we need to pick from that. It depends on what the story is and how challenging the character is. I haven't decided that I will only do positive or negative characters. The story needs to be right.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

