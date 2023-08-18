EXCLUSIVE! Aaloak Kapoor roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie post leap

Imlie season 2 is all set for another generation leap and actor Aaloak Kapoor will be playing a pivotal role.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 16:14
Aaloak Kapoor

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have always been at the forefront to update you about all the latest news about all the television shows. 

We all know that there were rumours about Star Plus' popular show Imlie taking a generation leap. 

But now, the news is confirmed that Imlie will take another generation leap and new characters will be introduced. 

As per reports, the current star cast will make an exit from the show. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actor Aaloak Kapoor is roped in for the show. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Shashank Mishra to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2

The actor will be portraying a pivotal role in the show post the leap. 

The leap will premiere on small screens from next week.

Megha Chakraborty, Kunal Vohra and Seerat Kapoor are portraying the lead roles in the show. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Imlie 23rd August 2023 Written Episode Update: Anu Falls For Imlie’s Plan

Happy Sharma Imlie Star Plus Megha Chakraborty Kunal Vohra Seerat Kapoor aaloak kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 16:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda collaborate for a special project
MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty exposes the reality of the contestants of the show
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Trolled! "Why is looking so different" netizens trolls actress Kiara Advani
MUMBAI : Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses, she has been grabbing the...
Interesting! Haddi Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer looks like a thrilling revenge story
MUMBAI : We recently saw Sushmita Sen starrer Taali in which she played the role of a transgender. Now, we have...
EXCLUSIVE! Aaloak Kapoor roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie post leap
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We have always been at...
CONFIRMED! Durga Aur Charu fame Adrija Roy to be a part of Star Plus' show Imlie post leap
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We have always been at...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Trolled! "Why is looking so different" netizens trolls actress Kiara Advani
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanka
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda collaborate for a special project
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty exposes the reality of the contestants of the show
Adrija
CONFIRMED! Durga Aur Charu fame Adrija Roy to be a part of Star Plus' show Imlie post leap
Happy Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! Happy Sharma roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie post leap
Gauahar Khan
Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan! This is how Zaid Darbar made his Janeman’s birthday extra special
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Falaq Naaz reveals if she is doing Bigg Boss 17 along with Avinash Sachdev