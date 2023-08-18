EXCLUSIVE! Aaloak Kapoor roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie post leap

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that there were rumours about Star Plus' popular show Imlie taking a generation leap.

But now, the news is confirmed that Imlie will take another generation leap and new characters will be introduced.

As per reports, the current star cast will make an exit from the show.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actor Aaloak Kapoor is roped in for the show.

The actor will be portraying a pivotal role in the show post the leap.

The leap will premiere on small screens from next week.

Megha Chakraborty, Kunal Vohra and Seerat Kapoor are portraying the lead roles in the show.

