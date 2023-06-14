EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Shashank Mishra to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television

We all know that a lot of interesting drama is happening in various television shows.

Star Plus' show Imlie season 2 is one of them that has constantly witnessed a lot of drama.

The show stars Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles.

After several months of season 2 hitting the small screens, the show took a leap.

A lot of changes were witnessed in the show as the show's story moved forward for 5 years.

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Imlie: The netizens have expressed praise for Imlie’s character journey; Say she has grown a lot in a short span of time

TellyChakkar has now an exclusive update about a new entry in the show.

Actor Shaan Shashank Mishra is all set to enter the show.

Shaan will be portraying the role of Dj Atul. He will be the lead's best friend from his childhood.

Atul and Atharva have always been together and there was always a competition between the two as to who will be the country's popular Dj.

Shaan will be seen as a grey-shade character.

It was recently reported that Shaan will be seen in Dangal TV's show Sindoor Ki Keemat 2.

How excited are you for Shaan's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Woah! Imlie: Chini’s plans flop with Imlie’s smart move