Exclusive! Aanchal Khurana aka Brinda from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 reveals about the cute bonding with Pihu, and work offers, Check it out

MUMBAI: Aanchal Khurana is currently seen playing the role of Brinda Shekhawat in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress has been a pivotal part of the show and shares a great bond with Ram, Priya and Pihu.

Brinda is someone who has always extended her support to Ram and Priya in every matter. She even comes up with ideas to unite them at times.

But now, as the show has taken the leap, Ram and Priya have separated but Brinda is still in support of Ram.

Brinda's character has seen a lot of changes as the show's story progressed.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aanchal who spoke about her personal and professional life.

How do you feel about the new track of the show and the way that it’s turning out?

It’s really nice to see Ram’s chemistry with Pihu and the person that is getting Ram and Priya closer is Pihu.

Who is your best friend on the set?

Pihu is my best friend on the set, undoubtedly. The sunlight for me on the set was Pihu. After the leap, she came to me, she used to stay with me, we used to make Reels together, etc. She really motivated me to go to the set, and shoot again. Till date, if ever she comes to know that I am shooting, she will call me to ask, “Are you coming tomorrow?”, “What time are you coming?” and now the set has shifted to a location that really close to my house. Pihu would call me at 7.30 in the morning to ask, “Are you at home?” and I would tell her, “Darling, I’m not shooting, let me sleep”. The other day she called me and I was at the airport, travelling to Nagpur. She called me and said that she’s coming home and I told her that I’m not at home, Pihu. Me being 33 and Pihu being just 6, I find her very mature for that age.

Now that you’re playing the character of Brinda, what would be the type of role that you would accept now?

I want to do something that’s different, something that’s challenging. I would like to take up the role of a politician or a cricketer or an athlete or something like that. Rest assured, I’m open for work. In fact now I’m available for more roles and offers. I’m available for work.

Well there’s no doubt that the fans of the show really want to see her more.

