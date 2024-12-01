Exclusive! Aankh Micholi is nothing like Diya Aur Baati Hum 2; my character is well layered with oodles of colours to his personality: Mithil Jain

MUMBAI: Star Plus will soon launch a new show titled Aankh Micholi which will go on-air from January 22.

The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and will star Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik in the leading roles. The show promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

The show will also witness Mithil Jain playing a pivotal role in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Mithil, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show. Mithil shared, “I am having a good time shooting for Aankh Micholi. It is not a typical drama and definitely nothing like Diya Aur Baati Hum 2, which people have been saying. It is a mix of saas-bahu drama, undercover cop and complete masala show. One cannot compare it to Diya Aur Baati as it is a completely different project. I have been shooting with all Gujarati background actors so we know each other.”

Talking about his character, Mithil expressed, “I play Kesar Baa’s right hand. She adopts me as a kid and later keeps me with her. There are a lot of interesting twists and turns which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Every two to three episodes, there will be a high-point which will make the viewers ask for more.”

He added, “I have played an antagonist, a policeman in Keh Doon Tumhein, a positive innocent man in Shubh Laabh and this character is very different as he comes across as a rough and tough guy but he is also an emotional being. It is a very well layered character and has a lot of colours to his personality.”

Way to go Mithil!