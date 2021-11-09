EXCLUSIVE! Aarav and Simar to recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Bole Chudiyaa moment in Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2

MUMBAI: Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2 has been a much in buzz show and all the characters in the show have their unique charm to leave the fans in awe.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Interesting! Aarav's makes THIS business deal for Simar

Currently, in the show, Aarav took a new disguise to help out Simar. She dons a modern avatar and amazes Samar with her singing. Now when Aarav wants her to accept the offer, he thus compels Samar to apologize to Simar and somehow convince her for the album. But things aren’t that easy. The twist in the story is that Yamini and Samar are facing financial problems and this is where Aarav made a deal with them that if they will launch Simar then he will pay them.

In the upcoming episode, Simar and Aarav will celebrate Karva Chauth in the Bollywood style. Simar will dance on Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's Bole Chudiya and bring the early 2000's vibe back with their performance. The duo will keep the fast for each other but Simar will be seen in simple attire.

Also read: Must Read! Bhagya Laxmi and Sasural Simar Ka 2 enter top 10 shows on TRP charts; India’s Best Dancer and Bigg Boss see a huge dip; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, Udaariyan, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Star Plus and Sony TV continue

Well, we are excited to see how the duo will break their fast or there will be yet another twist with Samar's inclination towards Simar.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com