EXCLUSIVE! Aarna Bhadoriya to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh

Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh is all set to witness a new entry soon. Child actor Aarna Bhadoriya is all set to enter the show soon.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 18:01
Aarna Bhadoriya

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh which started airing a few months ago is being loved by the viewers. 

The show stars Chhavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar and Nasirr Khan in pivotal roles. 

Shubh Laabh has seen many new entries in the show so far. 

And now, TellyChakkar jas exclusively learnt that child actor Aarna Bhadoriya is all set to enter the show. 

Nothing much has been known about Aarna's role but we are super excited about seeing her in the show. 

Aarna is popularly known for her roles in shows like Mariam Khan: Reporting Live, and Kya Haal Mr Panchaal, among others. 

Shubh Laabh is a story about Savita and her husband, Niranjan, who runs a snack shop in Ratlam and faces a financial crisis. However, things change when the goddess Lakshmi decides to meet them.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 


 

aarna bhadoriya sony sab Shubh Laabh Geetanjali Tikeker Nasirr Khan TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

