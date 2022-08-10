EXCLUSIVE! Aarna Bhadoriya roped in for Colors' upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being made these days.

Every channel is gearing up for a new show.

Colors TV also has a great lineup of shows in the upcoming days.

After her successful drama series Sasuraal Simar Ka 2, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is coming up with a new show.

The show will be launched on Colors TV.

And now, we have an exclusive update that child actor Aarna Bhadoriya is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about Aarna's character yet.

Aarna has previously done shows like Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Kya Haal Mr Panchal, Baalveer Returns, Pratigya 2, Parmavtar Shri Krishna and many more.

