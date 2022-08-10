EXCLUSIVE! Aarna Bhadoriya roped in for Colors' upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma

Child actor Aarna Bhadoriya is roped in for a pivotal role in Colors' upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 11:01
Aarna Bhadoriya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being made these days.

Every channel is gearing up for a new show.

Colors TV also has a great lineup of shows in the upcoming days.

After her successful drama series Sasuraal Simar Ka 2, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is coming up with a new show. 

The show will be launched on Colors TV. 

ALSO READ: Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu! Details Inside!

And now, we have an exclusive update that child actor Aarna Bhadoriya is roped in for the show. 

Nothing much is known about Aarna's character yet. 

Aarna has previously done shows like Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Kya Haal Mr Panchal, Baalveer Returns, Pratigya 2, Parmavtar Shri Krishna and many more. 

How excited are you for this new show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sudesh Berry roped in for Rashmi Sharma’s next for Zee TV starring Jigyassa Singh?

Rashmi Sharma Sasuraal Simar Ka 2 Aarna Bhadoriya Mariam Khan Reporting Live Kya Haal Mr Panchal Baalveer Returns Pratigya 2 Parmavtar Shri Krishna Colors tv TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
2
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 11:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
RIP! RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58
MUMBAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson who is known for his brilliant performances in films like Thor, punisher: War Zone...
WOW! From adult film industry to Cannes, Sunny Leone says, "It's beyond my wildest dreams"
MUMBAI: Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. While many celebs attend the...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Strange! Sakhi’s bizarre dreams turn real
MUMBAI :Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dhruv Tara: Interesting! Tara comes to Raj Mahal in disguise as an assistant
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! Rushiraj Pawar and Kumar Hegde roped in for Multiverse Motion Picture’s Dev Rahasya!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Exclusive! Junooniyat: Ellahi slaps Jordan as he tries to force his love on her!
MUMBAI: Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a...
Recent Stories
Ray Stevenson
RIP! RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rushiraj Pawar and Kumar Hegde
Exclusive! Rushiraj Pawar and Kumar Hegde roped in for Multiverse Motion Picture’s Dev Rahasya!
Saif Moin
Exclusive! Saif Moin roped in to be part of Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Dangal TV
Het Makwana
Exclusive! Het Makwana roped in for Dangal Tv’s new show titled “Jyoti”
Aditya Singh Rajput
Sad! MTV Splitsvilla 9’s Aditya Singh Rajput’s last social media post before he was found dead in his apartment bathroom
Sai Ketan Rao
EXCLUSIVE! Sai Ketan Rao on Chashni wrapping up in a short span of time: It was disheartening because I was on hold for around 5 months over this project
SAMAR PAREKH
Wow! Check out the first glimpse of Samar and Dimple’s wedding functions