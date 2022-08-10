Exclusive! Sudesh Berry roped in for Rashmi Sharma’s next for Zee TV starring Jigyassa Singh?

Reports have been circulating that Rashmi Sharma is coming up with a new show, starring Jigyassa Singh, and Siddharth Arora for Zee TV.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 10:00
Sudesh Berry roped in for Rashmi Sharma

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is a leading company in the Television Industry. "Rashmi Sharma Telefilms currently is the only television production house in India with six shows on air." The company, has shows on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &tv.

Reports have been circulating that Rashmi Sharma is coming up with a new show, starring Jigyassa Singh, and Siddharth Arora for Zee TV.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, Veteran Actor Sudesh Berry has been roped in for the show.

Details about his character and more are not yet revealed yet, but we would be the first to report any new updates.

Sudesh Berry is a veteran actor, who works in both Television and films. He has been  a part of shows like Mahabharat, Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, Chandrakanta, Siya Ke Raam, Shakti Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki,  Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Musakaan, Rang Jaun Tere Pyaar Mein, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and more.

Sudesh Berry has collaborated with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms before and their associations have always been great.

Are you excited to see him back on screen again?

