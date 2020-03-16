EXCLUSIVE! So when I cannot justify a dialect, it makes no sense for me to be a part of a project where I cannot contribute my 100 percent: Sudesh Berry on QUITTING Harphoul Mohini

MUMBAI: Harphoul Mohini is one of those shows which the audience is looking forward to.

Featuring Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh and Amal Sehrawat, the makers have roped in Tej Sapru to play Balwant Chaudhary in Harphoul Mohini, which is set against the Haryanvi backdrop. Veteran actor Sudesh Berry who has his career spanning across a decade has opted out of the show.

Tellychakkar.com, exclusively contacted Sudesh Berry to know the reason behind his exit and this is what he had to say.

Sudesh said, “Well, I could not speak the dialect. I could not justify the finer nuances and tonality of Haryanvi. I thought that the show would have a good run for may be years so I won’t be able to justify my character. I am an actor who is into improvising. I was a part of Shakti on Colors which ran for seven years. Even when the lead starcast was gone, the show had a good run. So there must be something in me and Kamya Punjabi, who was paired opposite to me due to which the show ran without the lead starcast and before new leads were roped in. I speak in Hindi and colloquial languages of Mumbai as I am born here. I have never been an avid learner of languages, nor do I run behind money. I enjoy my art. There are times when to give strength to my character, I abuse and it is cut out in the edit. I improvise my scenes and performances. So when I cannot justify a dialect, it makes no sense for me to be a part of a project where I cannot contribute my 100 percent.”

