EXCLUSIVE! Aarya Bhatta on his experience working on the sets of GHKKPM: There is no culture shock of doing TV after doing other mediums, I have observed that the way we are functioning here is very close to films and OTT

MUMBAI: Popular television, film and OTT actor Aarya Bhatta has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now.

The talented actor who has a number of hit projects to his credit is currently impressing everyone with his amazing performance in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aarya Bhatt is essaying the role of Shantanu Bhosle in the hit drama series and is being loved for his stellar performance.

Aarya's on-screen pairing with actress Manasi Salvi and their on-screen camaraderie is being loved by one and all.

ALSO READ: KYA BAAT HAI! Meet Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma's real-life bestie who is also a popular TV actress

While it's just been a few weeks since the show has witnessed the leap and the viewers are in love with the show's storyline.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Aarya spoke about some interesting things about his personal and professional life.

The viewers have seen how Shantanu and Ishaan's on-screen bond is quite complicated. When asked Aarya about performing scenes with Shakti Arora aka Ishaan, he said, ''It is wonderful. We come from a slightly different school of performance. Our performance is work and script-oriented. I have seen how the younger lot of actors on our set are very sincere. But I have seen on many sets where actors are often busy making reels, concerned more about their looks, and everything else but work. We all sit together and read our scripts.''

He added, ''I often highlight my dialogues in the script and seeing this, the young lot of actors also do it. There is seriousness in the work. We all have our fun when there are light-hearted scenes which need to be done. But when there are intense scenes, we all get serious.''

Aarya recalls how two of his co-stars who play Anvi and Dhurva observe them performing instead of indulging in some other fun things while they are not shooting.

Praising the star cast and their seriousness towards work, Aarya said, ''We all have fun while not shooting but once the camera rolls, everyone gets back in action. For me, there is no culture shock of doing TV after doing film and OTT. TV and other mediums work quite differently. But I have observed that the way we are functioning on the set, it is very close to films and OTT.''

Talking about the bonding between the star cast, he said, ''We all have bonded so well with each other. A few weeks back, it was our co-star Vaishali Thakkar's birthday. So, she sent us some goodies. I had treated the cast with some scrumptious food for everyone on the set. My wife had cooked for them. It is good fun. I am happy that after taking a break from television for more than a year I am back on another very good set. I enjoyed working on the sets of Imlie. They were like my family.''

He added, ''The production team has gone out of their way to make us comfortable. They are very flexible.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Ishaan makes it hard for Savi to fight for her justice