EXCLUSIVE! Aarya Bhatta on his experience working on the sets of GHKKPM: There is no culture shock of doing TV after doing other mediums, I have observed that the way we are functioning here is very close to films and OTT

Aarya Bhatta who plays the role of Shantanu Bhosle opens up on his shooting experience with the star cast, praises the production team and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 13:11
Aarya Bhatta

MUMBAI: Popular television, film and OTT actor Aarya Bhatta has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now. 

The talented actor who has a number of hit projects to his credit is currently impressing everyone with his amazing performance in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aarya Bhatt is essaying the role of Shantanu Bhosle in the hit drama series and is being loved for his stellar performance. 

Aarya's on-screen pairing with actress Manasi Salvi and their on-screen camaraderie is being loved by one and all. 

ALSO READ: KYA BAAT HAI! Meet Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma's real-life bestie who is also a popular TV actress

While it's just been a few weeks since the show has witnessed the leap and the viewers are in love with the show's storyline. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Aarya spoke about some interesting things about his personal and professional life. 

The viewers have seen how Shantanu and Ishaan's on-screen bond is quite complicated. When asked Aarya about performing scenes with Shakti Arora aka Ishaan, he said, ''It is wonderful. We come from a slightly different school of performance. Our performance is work and script-oriented. I have seen how the younger lot of actors on our set are very sincere. But I have seen on many sets where actors are often busy making reels, concerned more about their looks, and everything else but work. We all sit together and read our scripts.''

He added, ''I often highlight my dialogues in the script and seeing this, the young lot of actors also do it. There is seriousness in the work. We all have our fun when there are light-hearted scenes which need to be done. But when there are intense scenes, we all get serious.''

Aarya recalls how two of his co-stars who play Anvi and Dhurva observe them performing instead of indulging in some other fun things while they are not shooting. 

Praising the star cast and their seriousness towards work, Aarya said, ''We all have fun while not shooting but once the camera rolls, everyone gets back in action. For me, there is no culture shock of doing TV after doing film and OTT. TV and other mediums work quite differently. But I have observed that the way we are functioning on the set, it is very close to films and OTT.''

Talking about the bonding between the star cast, he said, ''We all have bonded so well with each other. A few weeks back, it was our co-star Vaishali Thakkar's birthday. So, she sent us some goodies. I had treated the cast with some scrumptious food for everyone on the set. My wife had cooked for them. It is good fun. I am happy that after taking a break from television for more than a year I am back on another very good set. I enjoyed working on the sets of Imlie. They were like my family.''

He added, ''The production team has gone out of their way to make us comfortable. They are very flexible.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

 ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Ishaan makes it hard for Savi to fight for her justice

Sumit Singh Bhavika Sharma Star Plus Shakti Arora Shaika Films Nimai Bali Indraneel Bhattacharya Vaishali Thakkar Vijhay Badlaani Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Ishaan Savi reeva Aarya bhatta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 13:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Akshay overhears Prachi and Ranbir’s argument, finds out the big truth
MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Trolled! "Bedsheets pehen Kar Aa gayi kya" netizens trolls actress Malavika Mohanan on her outfit
MUMBAI : Actress Malavika Mohanan has been winning the hearts of millions with her movies and characters, she is indeed...
EXCLUSIVE! Aarya Bhatta on his experience working on the sets of GHKKPM: There is no culture shock of doing TV after doing other mediums, I have observed that the way we are functioning here is very close to films and OTT
MUMBAI: Popular television, film and OTT actor Aarya Bhatta has been a part of the entertainment world for several...
Sexy! Here are the times actress Purbasha Das grabbed our attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Purbasha Das with her hot looks and few acting projects has created a strong mark in the heartscand...
Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut defends Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol’s behaviour with a fan, “Selfie culture is horrible, people come very close”
MUMBAI: A video of Sunny Deol getting angry at a fan at the airport is going viral on social media. In the video, we...
Hawwt ! Guns and Gulaabs actress T J Bhanu is too hot to handle in these clicks
MUMBAI: Over the time with her acting contribution actress T J Bhanu has been grabbing the attention of the fans and...
Recent Stories
Malavika
Trolled! "Bedsheets pehen Kar Aa gayi kya" netizens trolls actress Malavika Mohanan on her outfit
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijayendra Kumeria
EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria opens up on his new show Jahan Chaand Rehta Hai, reveals why he chose Punjab as the shooting location, says, ''I liked the vibe over there, I was not willing to do it Mumbai because the canvas will be compromised''
Bhagya Lakshmi
World Photography Day: Bhagya Lakshmi actor Mohit Malhotra opens up about the significance of capturing life's essence
Archana Gautam
Wow! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam shares a thoughts on Elvish winning the show, says, "I am happy that the streak has been broken of no wild card winning the show, now one more streak has to break and that is of a comedian winning the show"
RishMI
WOW! Fans go GaGa over RishMI aka Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry on Bhagyalakshmi, share their best reactions on Twitter! Check it out!
baipan
"Baipan Bhari Deva cast celebrate the vibrant Spirit of Mangalagaur on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3!"
India’s Best Dancer Season 3
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Nushrratt Bharuccha shares an interesting memory about the time she worked with Contestant Vipul Khandpal