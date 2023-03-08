KYA BAAT HAI! Meet Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma's real-life bestie who is also a popular TV actress

MUMBAI: Bhavika Sharma's performance as Savi Chavan is loved by one and all.

The actress is playing the lead in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Bhavika has proved to be an apt choice to play the role of Savi in the popular drama series.

Well, the leap premiered on small screens about a month ago and the viewers are now intrigued with the interesting storyline.

Bhavika enjoys a great fan following on social media.

We often see her posting interesting updates from her personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin into a frenzy

Well, a lot of television actresses are great friends with their fellow actresses.

Our bubbly girl Bhavika also has her BFF from the Tv industry and they are often seen giving us major friendship goals.

Bhavika's bestie is also a popular TV actress who is playing the lead role in a show.

Well, it is none other than Tanvi Dogra. Yes, you heard it right!

Bhavika and Tanvi have been besties for a very long time.

The duo is often hanging out together on various occasions.

We also see Bhavika and Tanvi dropping cutesy comments on each other's social media posts.

Take a look:

Tanvi is currently seen playing the lead role in Colors' show Parineeti.

The actress is romancing Ankur Verma in the drama series.

The show also stars Aanchal Sahu in the lead role.

What is your take on these BFFs of the small screens? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sheetal Maulik on being picky about work after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: “I have to be choosy because it makes no sense just to do whatever I get, I will continue to be like this as that's my nature”