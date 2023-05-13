EXCLUSIVE! Aaryan Singh roped in for DD's Swaraj

Krrip Suri, Mir Ali, Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak are already a part of Swaraj and recently, Aaryan Singh has joined the cast as well.
Aaryan Singh

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the entertainment industry to bring to our readers. Today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Doordarshan is currently airing the show titled Swaraj, which is produced by Contiloe Entertainment and the Government of India.

We have previously reported about many being a part of this popular show.

Now, the latest name added to the star cast is Aaryan Singh.

Yes, actor Aaryan Singh has bagged the negative role in the popular show. Nothing much is revealed about Aaryan's character yet.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak join the cast of Swaraj on Doordarshan!

However, his entry will definitely spice up the drama.

We had previously reported about actor Harjot Singh roped in for the show.

Harjot was previously seen in Sony SAB's show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

We will be back soon with all the latest updates regarding this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  BREAKING NEWS: Aamir Rafiq bags Contiloe's next titled Swaraj!

