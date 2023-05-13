EXCLUSIVE! Aaryan Singh roped in for DD's Swaraj

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Doordarshan is currently airing the show titled Swaraj, which is produced by Contiloe Entertainment and the Government of India.

We have previously reported about many being a part of this popular show.

Now, the latest name added to the star cast is Aaryan Singh.

Yes, actor Aaryan Singh has bagged the negative role in the popular show. Nothing much is revealed about Aaryan's character yet.

However, his entry will definitely spice up the drama.

We had previously reported about actor Harjot Singh roped in for the show.

Harjot was previously seen in Sony SAB's show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

