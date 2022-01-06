EXCLUSIVE: Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak join the cast of Swaraj on Doordarshan!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

We had earlier reported about Doordarshan coming up with a new serial titled Swaraj. It will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment and Govt of India.

We had exclusively updated that Simmba fame Saurabh Gokhale is set to be a part of the show. We had also reported about Krrip Suri and Mir Ali joining the show in pivotal roles.

Well, according to the latest update hitting our news desk, actors Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak have been roped in for the show.

Sanjay is known for his stint in films such Ek Tha Tiger, Raazi and Raees. Rudra, is known for his stint in Baalveer, Peshwa Bajirao, Yeshu, Karn Sangini, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balika Vadhu, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha among others while Vishal is known for his stint in TV shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, Ram Milaye Jodi, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara and Qubool Hai.

The casting for the same has been done by Casting Janet.

