EXCLUSIVE: Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak join the cast of Swaraj on Doordarshan!

We had earlier reported about Doordarshan coming up with a new serial titled Swaraj. It will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment and Govt of India. We had exclusively updated that Simmba fame Saurabh Gokhale is set to be a part of the show. We had also reported about Krrip Suri and Mir Ali joining the show in pivotal roles.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 13:42
EXCLUSIVE: Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak join the cast of Swaraj on Doordarshan!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Also Read: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur gears up for an upcoming regional project titled Dalan!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

We had earlier reported about Doordarshan coming up with a new serial titled Swaraj. It will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment and Govt of India.

We had exclusively updated that Simmba fame Saurabh Gokhale is set to be a part of the show. We had also reported about Krrip Suri and Mir Ali joining the show in pivotal roles.

Well, according to the latest update hitting our news desk, actors Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak have been roped in for the show.

Sanjay is known for his stint in films such Ek Tha Tiger, Raazi and Raees. Rudra, is known for his stint in Baalveer, Peshwa Bajirao, Yeshu, Karn Sangini, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balika Vadhu, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha among others while Vishal is known for his stint in TV shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, Ram Milaye Jodi, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara and Qubool Hai.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat gets a launch date

The casting for the same has been done by Casting Janet.

Keep reading this space for more information.

diligent scribes Contiloe Entertainment Simmba Saurabh Gokhale Krrip Suri Mir Ali Rudra Soni Sanjay Gurbaxani Vishal Nayak Ek Tha Tiger Raazi Raees Baalveer Peshwa Bajirao Yeshu Karn Sangini Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Balika Vadhu Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki Ram Milaye Jodi Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara Qubool Hai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 13:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak join the cast of Swaraj on Doordarshan!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also Read: ...
MAJOR DRAMA! Mannu's family to EXPOSE Shweta's evil motive in Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Sab Satrangi is entertaining the viewers with its interesting twists and turns in the story....
EXCLUSIVE! When I shot for Banni Chow Home Delivery, I was quite surprised as my look was quite young, fresh and different; that is the USP of my character: Vaishnavi Macdonald on her experience shooting for the show
MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Macdonald is a brilliant actress.(Also Read: ...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Rudraksh gives a sweet surprise to Preesha, new trouble waits ahead
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Hilarious! Rajesh and Joshipura get handcuffed after getting into a huge fight
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
BREAKING NEWS: Eshaan Shankar roped in for Tulsidas Films’ next titled Chill Maar!
MUMBAI: It’s raining news on Tellychakkar.com.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
die
Disheartening! Celebs and their shocking unnatural deaths have left everyone heartbroken
Latest Video