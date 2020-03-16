Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur gears up for an upcoming regional project titled Dalan!

We bring to you an update regarding Deepak Thakur. Well, we have learnt that Deepak has been roped in for a regional project titled Dalan – The Mini Parliament. Well, the name itself suggests that the project would be a political drama.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 13:13
Deepak Thakur

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood, and the digital world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Deepak Takur and Manoj Dutt bag Doordarshan’s show Swaraj

We have exclusively learnt tthat Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur, who was defeated by Bigg winner Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, has been roped in for a regional project titled Dalan – The Mini Parliament. Well, the name itself suggests that the project would be a political drama.

Also read: Bigg Boss fame Deepak Thakur gears up for his new project

He took to his social media and shared glimpses of the Muharat.

Have a look!

newsc_1.jpg

Reportedly, it is believed that he would be acting in and be a part of the production team of the regional project.

Good luck, Deepak!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Deepak Thakur Bigg Boss 12 BB12 Colors tv Voot bihar cinema TellyChakkar exclusive bihar film indudtry dalan Salman Khan Dipika Kakar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 13:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Kanha ACCIDENTALLY sleeps on the same bed on which Sayuri is sleeping in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The viewers have seen how Sayuri is...
EXCLUSIVE: Anubhav and Gungun to go for a ROMANTIC CANDLE LIGHT dinner post RELOCATING to Mumbai in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Must Read! TMKOC enters top 10 shows , Yeh Hai Chahatein enters top two shows, Superstar Singer 2 sees a raise in TRP ratings , Anupama tops the list, followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein, YRKKH, GHKKPM, and Imlie
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels...
Interesting! Deepika Padukone carries these things in her Rs 22 lakh bag
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is currently one of the most popular and hottest actresses in B-town. Be it her acting skills...
SHOCKING! LEOPARD attacks on the sets of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have constantly been...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Happiness! Neil to commence a new journey in Birla hospital post Akshara’s exit
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
Recent Stories
deepika
Interesting! Deepika Padukone carries these things in her Rs 22 lakh bag
Latest Video