Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur gears up for an upcoming regional project titled Dalan!

We have exclusively learnt tthat Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur, who was defeated by Bigg winner Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, has been roped in for a regional project titled Dalan – The Mini Parliament. Well, the name itself suggests that the project would be a political drama.

He took to his social media and shared glimpses of the Muharat.

Have a look!

Reportedly, it is believed that he would be acting in and be a part of the production team of the regional project.

Good luck, Deepak!

