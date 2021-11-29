Exclusive! Abbas Khan roped in for Guddu Ki Girlfriend

MUMBAI: Our readers are always on the lookout for the most up-to-date news and events in the entertainment sector. Today, we have one such special piece of information for our readers.

We all know that actors Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani have been shooting for the film Guddu Ki Girlfriend.

We now have exclusively learned that actor Abbas Khan has been roped in for the film. The details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Tanuj Virwani, Freddy Daruwala, Akhilendra Mishra and Mukesh Rishi are also playing some interesting characters in the film.

We have reported before how the crew of the film were stranded at a hotel during their shoot in Banaras. Freddy Daruwala along with other 150 cast and crew members were not allowed to leave the hotel, as the producer ran off the money during the shoot. The actors Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani were lucky as they were staying in a different hotel.

Tanuj Virwani cleared that he won’t be leaving the film because he liked the script of the film very much. He also clarifies that he read of the other crew members being kept hostage, but he is not aware of the situation so he won’t be commenting on it.

Actor Abbas Khan is known for his role of Pappu Panday in the show Lapataganj. He has also acted in many television shows like Jersey No 10, Sirf Stories, and Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki. Apart from acting he has written dialogues for the comedy film like Sankat City.

As per the reports, the second schedule of the film has already begun after a brief halt.

