Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan reveals details on Bigg Boss Season 17 and if he is hosting Lock Upp Season 2

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first runner up of the show as his game was loved by the audience.

We have seen him playing the game and how he has reached so far in the show and since day one he has been playing the game.

His friendship with Manisha Rani is loved by the fans and they love their fun banter.

He grabbed the headlines for his tiff with Bebika Dhruve as they never got along in the show.

But with the entry of Elvish he did feel that he had less chances of winning and we did see in the initial last two weeks how he had lost hope and somewhere knew that he wasn't winning.

Though Abhishek didn't win the show he has won many hearts and had become the audience's favourite.

(Also Read : Wow! Abhishek Malhan speaks about his special bond with Manisha Rani, says, "Will never break the bond with her" )

Now while interacting with TellyChakkar the actor revealed if he is doing Bigg Boss Season 17 to which the Youtuber said that the meeting was done long back and he is not a part of the show.

We also asked him if he would be hosting lock upp Season 2 to which he said that Lock Upp isn’t happening but he is offered to host another big show, but he cannot reveal any more details on it.

Well, it will be interesting to see what show Abhishek is hosting and the fans are excited to see him on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Congratulations! Bigg Boss OTT first runner up Abhihsek Malhan to welcome a new member; read to know more)