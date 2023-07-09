Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan reveals details on Bigg Boss Season 17 and if he is hosting Lock Upp Season 2

Abhishek rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and today he has become a household name and while interacting with TellyChakkar the actor revealed if he is doing Bigg Boss Season 17 and if he is hosting Lock Upp Season 2.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 14:44
Abhishek Malhan

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first  runner up of the show as his game was loved by the audience.

We have seen him playing the game and how he has reached so far in the show and since day one he has been playing the game.

His friendship with Manisha Rani is loved by the fans and they love their fun banter.

He grabbed the headlines for his tiff with Bebika Dhruve as they never got along in the show.

But with the entry of Elvish he did feel that he had less chances of winning and we did see in the initial last two weeks how he had lost hope and somewhere knew that he wasn't winning.

Though Abhishek didn't win the show he has won many hearts and had become the audience's favourite.

(Also Read : Wow! Abhishek Malhan speaks about his special bond with Manisha Rani, says, "Will never break the bond with her" )

Now while interacting with TellyChakkar the actor revealed if he is doing Bigg Boss Season 17 to which the Youtuber said that the meeting was done long back and he is not a part of the show.

We also asked him if he would be hosting lock upp Season 2 to which he said that Lock Upp isn’t happening but he is offered to host another big show, but he cannot reveal any more details on it.

Well, it will be interesting to see what show Abhishek is hosting and the fans are excited to see him on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Congratulations! Bigg Boss OTT first runner up Abhihsek Malhan to welcome a new member; read to know more)

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar Aaliya Siddiqui Bebika Dhurve Falaq Naazz Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt Palak Purswani Manisha Rani Cyrus Broacha Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 14:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Srijani Banerjee BAGS Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Janak
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Plans and Plots! Surekha calls Isha, the latter unaware of Surekha’s plan
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one...
EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Sampat on bagging Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I was very happy when I got a call from the production house, it was a dream come true for me
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si recently hit the small screens. The show had already created a lot...
Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan reveals details on Bigg Boss Season 17 and if he is hosting Lock Upp Season 2
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first  ...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Memories! Savi remembers her mother when Isha says those same words
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Srijani Banerjee
EXCLUSIVE! Srijani Banerjee BAGS Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Janak
Hitesh Sampat
EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Sampat on bagging Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I was very happy when I got a call from the production house, it was a dream come true for me
Aishwarya Narkar
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Narkar opens up on reuniting with Ghar Ki Lakhsmi Betiyaan co-stars Yatin Karyekar and Romit Raj, says, ''It was fun working with them before and now as well, they are great actors so, we will have nice give and take''
Shilpa Tulaskar
EXCLUSIVE! Ladies Special fame Shilpa Tulaskar roped in Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Janak
Janmashtami
Dhruv Tara's Riya Sharma aka Tarapriya shares her views on Janmashtami
Janmashtami
TV actors’ Janmashtami celebrations in their hometowns!