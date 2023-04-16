Exclusive! Ace producer Rajan Shahi breaks his silence on the leap of the show Anupamaa and reveals the future of Kavya’s character in the show

MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi is one of the most loved and celebrated producers of the television industry.

Today he is ruling the television screens with his two most successful shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He started his career in 1993 as an assistant director. In 1999, he made his directorial debut with the series Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. He then went on to direct shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kareena Kareena, Reth, Mamtaa, Millee, Virasaat and Saathi Re.

Thereafter he worked as a series director for Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan and Maayaka.

Eventually, he became a television producer and started his own production company in 2007.

His first series as a producer was Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai on Star Plus, followed by Shital Tai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chand Chupa Badal Mein and Tere Sheher Mein and Anupamaa on Star Plus.

Tellyhcakkar got in touch with Rajan Sahi and asked him about the leap in Anupamaa and what would be the future of Kavya in the upcoming episode.

The audience loved the pair of Anupama and Anuj. What made you bring such a big twist in the story of separating them, were you nervous to bring this change?

When we started the show “Anupamaa” almost two and a half years back we were very sure we wanted to make a realistic journey of a woman who is very inspiring and she always does everything right. So even when we were writing her character she was someone who would take four steps ahead but at the same time take two steps behind and that is why the show is doing well.

There are some section of people who say, ''it's very aggressive " or"doormat ", why is it resonating?, I asked the same people and internationally Anupamaa has become a range because the characters connect and they don’t always have the perfect answers for everything and that is very relatable.

Anupama's journey cannot always be smooth. There would be ups and downs and last year also when she was angry with her children, we wrote it and it was like she was wrong and she admitted it. So the character is quite realistic.

Anupamaa is the only serial that has maintained the number one position without a leap. Will the audience get to see a leap in the serial?

Never say never, the thing right now is that leaps happen when the story demands and we need to show the next phase. The current track there is so much to tell about her journey. It is almost like if you see the writing of Anupamaa and the execution it is almost like you see the morning, afternoon, night and the next day.

It is original, it's a very realistic story of the characters, sometimes we don’t have too much drama, then we talk about real and small things that happen in day to day life.

Right now there is no need of a leap anytime soon, but if we do it in a few episodes now it will take a small turn not a huge gap. But it will be a few weeks or few months, but right now there won’t be a leap but never say never as you never know what the future demands. It all depends on the storyline.

Kavya and Vanraj characters were loved by the audience especially the grey side of them we saw in the recent episode. Vanraj is coming back with his character, but what about Kavya would the audience get to see her grey side again?

Basically what worked very well for us is that the character change will always be a 360 degree. Plus, every character will have a relevance. Besides at times, we only concentrate on the leads, but if you see Anupamaa, each character from the Shah and the Kapadia house is always there at the driving seat and they are taking the show ahead.

For e.g the track of Toshu is doing so well and not having a say. Then there was Pakhi’s track, Kinjal’s track and now Samar and Dimpy are coming to light. So similarly, Kavya will also have her phase where one would get to see the modeling phase, the issues she would have with Vanraj post Anirudh coming in the picture.

There are new stories about Kavya that would be told about her journey and this would come when the time comes. All the characters will have the phase of their tracking bringing the twist and turns in the show.

There is no doubt that Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials of television and it will be interesting to see the twists and turns in the serial.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

