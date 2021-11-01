EXCLUSIVE! Acting was never planned, I always wanted to become an air-hostess: Kundali Bhagya actor Usha Bachani

MUMBAI: Usha Bachani has come a long way in her career.

She has been a part of Kundali Bhagya and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she opened up on her journey prior to acting.

(Also Read: Exclusive! It was my ambition to get married, dress like Rekha, wear sindoor, gajras and wait for my husband, says Usha Bachani)

What was your journey prior to acting?

I was a model before working as an actress. Before that I was working in Sunil Shetty's boutique. Whenever I walked the ramp, I thought this is not me and I can do something more creative. So eventually I became an actress.

How and when did you decide that you wanted to pursue this career?

I never wanted to do this, I always wanted to become an Air hostess. I was seeing somebody at that time and he didn't like me applying for it. Then eventually I applied for an audition and got selected. One ad maker saw me in college and selected me for a campaign of Mafatlal. Then my friend posted my pictures for a modelling cue, and that's how I started walking the ramp. Tochi Bhatia discovered me through an article and then my acting career started.

How did your family and friends reacted to this?

My dad wasn't very happy because he's an NRI and my family is conservative. He wasn't very confident that I'll pursue this further, but now he's very happy and proud of me.

Well said Usha! (Also Read: Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vashist on her equation with Manit Joura: He is my ideal dream brother)