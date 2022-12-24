Exclusive! Actor Anushka Srivastava roped in for Star Bharat’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai!

MUMBAI : Star Bharat is a one-stop destination for intriguing content and entertainment-filled dramas. With viewers' favorite shows, Star Bharat has always strived to reach the viewers’ hearts.

The channel is gearing up to enthrall its viewers with a fully loaded and captivating drama titled ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ that will air by the end of January 2023. The show will be produced under the banner of Farm Film Productions.

The show's creators chose a vibrant and brilliant artist like Kajal Chauhan who will play the lead in the show.

Kajal has already appeared in several television series.

As per sources, actor and influencer Anushka Srivastav has been roped in for the Star Bharat show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’. While there is not a lot of information about her role but we are sure that it will be an interesting one.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Sirf (2008) in a supporting role. She has done various Hindi television serials like Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara, Hamari Wali Good News, Queens Hai Hum, and Savdhaan India. Shrivastava modeling for various brands as well, She gained popularity after leading the film Tishnagi.

The show is set to replace a Star Bharat favorite show, Radha Krishn.

