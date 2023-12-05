EXCLUSIVE! Actor Harjot Singh to be seen in DD's Swaraj as a negative lead

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Doordarshan is currently airing the show titled Swaraj which is produced by Contiloe Entertainment and the Government of India.

We have previously reported about many being a part of this popular show.

And now, the latest name added to the star cast is actor Harjot Singh.

Harjot has bagged the negative lead role in the popular show.

He will be playing the character of Kripal Singh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak join the cast of Swaraj on Doordarshan!

Nothing much is known about his character yet. However, his entry will definitely spice up the drama.

Harjot was previously seen in Sony SAB's show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:BREAKING NEWS: Aamir Rafiq bags Contiloe's next titled Swaraj!