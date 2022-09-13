Exclusive! Actor Khushwant Walia to enter Star Bharat’s ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’?

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will showcase an interesting twist. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab and airs on Star Bharat. People really love the chemistry between the lead stars.

Now, we have an exciting update about a new entry in Woh Toh Albelaa. If reports are to be believed, actor Khushwant Walia will soon be entering the show. The actor was seen in shows like Laal Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, among others.

Reportedly, the actor will play the love interest of Shaheer Sheikh aka Kanha’s sister in the show. More details on his entry and character are still under the wraps.

Woh Toh Albelaa recently showcased how Kanha’s love was returned by Sayuri and they got together on the show.

