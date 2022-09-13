Exclusive! Actor Khushwant Walia to enter Star Bharat’s ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’?

If reports are to be believed, actor Khushwant Walia will soon be entering the show. The actor was seen in shows like Laal Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, among others.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 15:52
Exclusive! Actor Khushwant Walia to enter Star Bharat’s ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’?

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will showcase an interesting twist. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab and airs on Star Bharat. People really love the chemistry between the lead stars.

Also read: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Wow! Sayuri is on cloud nine, thanks to Krishna’s praises

Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of delivering news from your favorite shows to your lives.

Now, we have an exciting update about a new entry in Woh Toh Albelaa. If reports are to be believed, actor Khushwant Walia will soon be entering the show. The actor was seen in shows like Laal Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, among others.

Reportedly, the actor will play the love interest of Shaheer Sheikh aka Kanha’s sister in the show. More details on his entry and character are still under the wraps.

Woh Toh Albelaa recently showcased how Kanha’s love was returned by Sayuri and they got together on the show.

Also read: SURPRISING! Check out who rejected Hiba Nawab aka Sayuri's role in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates
 

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Shaheer Sheikh Kanha Sayuri Hiba Nawab Star Bharat TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Pallavi Pradhan Aparna Dixit Rachi Sharma Vaishnavi Ganatra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 15:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bliss! Sidharth Malhotra was spotted taking a cycle ride in Manali amid shooting for his upcoming film in the hills, take a look
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra seems to be a nature lover. The Shershaash actor took to social media to share a video from...
Exciting! Anupam Kher’s post with Uunchai co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani Create a Buzz
MUMBAI: Anupam Kher shared pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani, his co-stars from...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Abhimanyu wants to return to Jaipur while Manjari is worried about him
MUMBAI : Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning...
From winning hearts in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaarian' to bagging roles back to back in daily soaps Utkarsh Gupta continues ruling hearts with his charisma on Star Plus's 'Rajjo'
MUMBAI: Utkarsh Gupta is tremendously talented in acting, modeling and dancing. He's been a source of inspiration and...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Rakhi requests Anupamaa to hide Paritosh’s truth from Kinjal
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCLUSIVE! Karishma Tanna talks about making her OTT debut
MUMBAI: The digital world has grown a lot in recent years. With more films and web series being released on OTT...
Recent Stories
Bliss! Sidharth Malhotra was spotted taking a cycle ride in Manali amid shooting for his upcoming film in the hills, take a look
Bliss! Sidharth Malhotra was spotted taking a cycle ride in Manali amid shooting for his upcoming film in the hills, take a look
Latest Video