Exclusive! Actor Shekhar Srivastava roped in for Dangal TV's Aaina

Several shows are hitting the screens, introducing fresh concepts to entertain the audience. Dangal TV has an intriguing lineup of shows, and one of their recent releases is titled "Aaina."

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and stars Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles.

As per sources, Shekhar Srivastava has been roped in for the show as hero's friend, Girdhari.

"Aaina" unfolds the story of Sunaina and Rana, a girl and a boy deeply in love, only to be torn apart by the revelation of a tragic truth.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has been producing a lot of serials on television and has given hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

