Exclusive! Actor Shekhar Srivastava roped in for Dangal TV's Aaina

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the world of entertainment. Several shows are hitting the screens, introducing fresh concepts to entertain the audience.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 23:04
Shekhar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the world of entertainment.

Also read - Exclusive: Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina

Several shows are hitting the screens, introducing fresh concepts to entertain the audience. Dangal TV has an intriguing lineup of shows, and one of their recent releases is titled "Aaina."

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and stars Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles.

As per sources, Shekhar Srivastava has been roped in for the show as hero's friend, Girdhari.

"Aaina" unfolds the story of Sunaina and Rana, a girl and a boy deeply in love, only to be torn apart by the revelation of a tragic truth.

Also read - Exclusive: Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has been producing a lot of serials on television and has given hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

Are you excited to watch Shekhar Srivastava on the show?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Shekhar Srivastava Rashmi Sharma Telefilms niharika Choksi Fahmaan Khan Aaina Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 23:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii Spoiler: Satya puts Yug under pressure, Arya faces a close call
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Mauli prevents Manoj from giving up the rights
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Exclusive! Actor Shekhar Srivastava roped in for Dangal TV's Aaina
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the...
Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Durrani gets married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Durrani is married again. He got married to ‘Bigg Boss 12’ fame Somi Khan in...
This Sunday, ‘Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge’ will welcome ‘Khan Brothers’ - Arbaaz and Sohail!
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is all set to add a much-needed dose of laughter to your weekend with its highly...
From Hariharan to Shaan to Aditi Rao Hydari, celebrities praise the launch of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music label 'Bhansali Music'!
MUMBAI: The visionary filmmaker renowned for his cinematic masterpieces that seamlessly blend visual splendor with...
Recent Stories
Hariharan
From Hariharan to Shaan to Aditi Rao Hydari, celebrities praise the launch of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music label 'Bhansali Music'!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rakhi
Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Durrani gets married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan, check out the pictures
Arbaaz
This Sunday, ‘Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge’ will welcome ‘Khan Brothers’ - Arbaaz and Sohail!
Drashti
Aankh Micholi: Drashti Bhanushali QUITS the show; here's why - BREAKING NEWS
Jasveenn
NRI Hadsa: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jasveenn Kaur roped in for the fifth season of the show – Exclusive
Prithvi
NRI Hadsa: Jhanak actor Prithvi Zutshi bags the fifth season of the show-Exclusive!
Vanshaj
Yukti's search for Dadababu causes chaos and an unexpected turn of events in Sony SAB's Vanshaj