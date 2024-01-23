Exclusive: Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina

Shubhi will be seen playing the role of an antagonist who will be kidnapping Sunaina as her father will inform that she is a transgender
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 14:38
Shubhi Sharma

TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the world of entertainment.

There are many shows which are being launched and there are many other concepts which are being introduced which promise to entertain the audience. Dangal TV also has an interesting line-up of shows and one of them recently released titled Aaina. (Also Read: Exclusive! Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi roped in for Aaina serial Dangal TV)

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and stars Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles.

Now we hear that transgender actress Shubhi Sharma will be seen entering the show.

Shubhi will be seen playing the role of an antagonist who will be kidnapping Sunaina as her father will inform that she is a transgender.

Shubhi has earlier been a part of shows in the likes of Chand Jalne Laga, Anupamaa and movies such as Fukrey 3, Haddi and Taali.

The show currently witnesses Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi and Dehleez actor Rakesh Pandey, Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav as a part of the star cast. (Also Read: Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show actor Shashank Mishra roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show "Aaina")’

Aaina is a show about a girl named Sunaina and a boy named Rana who are in love and are separated due to some tragic truth coming to light.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has been producing a lot of serials on television and has given hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.

Shubhi Sharma Dangal TV Aaina Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Niharika Chouksey Fahmaan Haider Geeta Tyagi Rakesh Pandey Jyoti Mukherjee Aishani Yadav TellyChakkar
