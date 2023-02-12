Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show actor Shashank Mishra roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show "Aaina"

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is a well known production house and it has produced a lot of hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

The production house is coming up with a new show titled Aaina that will air on Dangal Tv.

Niharika Chouksey and Farman Haider are the leads of the show.

As per sources, The Kapil Sharma actor Shashank Mishra has been roped in for the upcoming show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing the role of the lead actor’s best friend.

Shashank is a known actor in the entertainment business, he is best known for his roles in serials like The Kapil Sharma show, Lapataganj, Main Bhi Ardhangini, Papa By Chance etc.

Well, the show is accepted to go on air in a couple of weeks from now and it has a very interesting story that would be keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

