Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show actor Shashank Mishra roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show "Aaina"

Many shows are being launched these days and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms are launching a new show on Dangal Tv tittked Aaina. As per sources The Kapil Sharma Show actor Shashank Mishra has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:55
AAINA

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are getting launched these days and are coming up with different concepts and gripping storylines.

The audience is getting to watch a new star cast and it enjoys watching these new shows.

Dangal TV has an amazing lineup of shows which has been entertaining the viewers for a long time.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is a well known production house and it has produced a lot of hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

The production house is coming up with a new show titled Aaina that will air on Dangal Tv.

Niharika Chouksey and Farman Haider are the leads of  the show.

ALSO READ : Shaan Shashank Mishra shares about how a casting director asked him for favours in return for the lead role in a TV show; says casting couch is real

As per sources, The Kapil Sharma actor Shashank Mishra has been roped in for the upcoming show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing the role of the lead actor’s best friend.

Shashank is a known actor in the entertainment business, he is best known for his roles in serials like The Kapil Sharma show, Lapataganj, Main Bhi Ardhangini, Papa By Chance etc.

Well, the show is accepted to go on air in a couple of weeks from now and it has a very interesting story that would be keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Shashank Mishra to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2

 

Dangal TV Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Sasural Simar Ka Silsila Pyaar Ka The Kapil Sharma Show Shashank Mishra Lapataganj Main Bhi Ardhangini Papa by Chance Niharika Chouksey Farman Haider TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Savi tries to arrange money for Ninad's treatment
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the finalists of this season one of them to be crowned as the winner of this season
MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as...
Wow! Priya Banerjee and her mirror selfie game is on point in this new post
MUMBAI: Over the time with her sizzling looks and her acting actress Priya Banerjee has been grabbing the attention of...
Anupamaa: OMG! Shah Family feels concerned about Dimpy's closeness with Titu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the brilliant talents we have in the acting space, the actor with his...
Wow: Pranali Rathod’s statement earrings are every girl’s true gem!
MUMBAI : If there is one piece of jewellery which is easy to wear and is an out and out true investment for a woman, it...
Recent Stories
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
Latest Video
Related Stories
MasterChef India Season 8
MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the finalists of this season one of them to be crowned as the winner of this season
JUHI SINGH BAJWA
Exclusive! Yeh Hain Chahtein actress Juhi Singh Bajwa roped in for Aaina serial Dangal TV
Rakesh Pandey
Exclusive: Dehleez actor Rakesh Pandey comes on board for Dangal TV’s upcoming show Aaina!
Tejasswi Prakash
Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash purchases an expensive gold bracelet from Dubai, BF Karan Kundra compares it to Range Rover
GEETA TYAGI
Exclusive! Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi ropled in for Aaina serial Dangal TV
Priyanka Chahar
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary assures fans that she is recovering; says ‘Feeling stronger each day, I’ve got this!’