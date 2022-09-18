Exclusive! Actor Vivek Tripathi to enter Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala

MUMBAI : Sony TV has an amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming months and even the current shows on the channel are doing extremely well for themselves.

The channel launched a beautiful show a few months ago titled Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala.

Actress Neha Sargam is seen playing the role of Mata Yashoda in the show while Rahul Sharma is playing the character of Nand.

Whereas Child actor Aarya Bhadra was earlier seen playing the young Krishna.

With the show taking a leap, child actor Trisha Sharda is playing the role of young Krishna.

Earlier, we had reported about the many actors entering the show post the leap.

As per sources, actor Vivek Tripathi has been roped in Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala.

Not, much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

Vivek started his film career with the movie Gaalib which is directed by Manoj Giri. and written by Dheeraj Mishra. He has also been a part of many television serials.

