Exclusive! Actor Yashwardhan Singh Chouhan roped in for Star Plus serial Aankh Micholi

We finally got to watch Aankh Micholi from the production house. Talking more about the show, Aankh Micholi is a drama on Star Plus about undercover police that stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 18:52
Yashwardhan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront when it comes to reporting on breaking and exclusive news from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Production houses and writers are working extremely hard to bring to the audience something that they have never seen before. Earlier, we had reported about Shashi Sumeet Productions bringing to to us a new television show on Star Plus. 

Also read -Aankh Micholi: Woah! Rukmini’s old enemy comes into picture

We finally got to watch Aankh Micholi from the production house. Talking more about the show, Aankh Micholi is a drama on Star Plus about undercover police that stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey.

Now we are here with an update about the show that will surely excited the viewers. As per sources, Yashwardhan Singh Chouhan has been roped in for the show. While the details of his character are not revealed, It is said that he's going to play a pivotal part.

Meanwhile, in the show currently, Rukmini and her entire family is very excited as their dream has finally come true. Rukmini will soon be awarded to become an IPS Officer and this will be her biggest achievement.

Shockingly things will get very serious as Rukmini’s old enemy will resurface and prove in front of everyone that Rukmini had cheated during the examination to pass the IPS. This is going to be the biggest turning point of the show as the people who were once proud of Rukmini and her family will be seen pointing fingers on them.

Also read -Exclusive: Heenaa Rajput, Preetika Chauhan and Bhakti Rathod come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions for Star Plus!

Are you excited to know what will happen in the upcoming episode? 

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Aankh Micholi Yashwardhan Singh Chouhan Star Plus IPS officer Bhakti Rathod navneet malik Hitesh Bhardwaj Rukmini Kesar Baa Sumedh Malhar Shashi Sumeet Productions Khushi Dubey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 18:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Bhuvan Bam talks about his physical transformation, '... just doing it for myself'
MUMBAI: Content creator-actor Bhuvan Bam recently shared his beefed-up physical transformation picture on his Instagram...
Fascinating! Dishaa Jhaa's Experience Working with Nana Patekar
MUMBAI: Dishaa Jhaa, daughter of filmmaker Prakash Jha and actress Deepti Naval, is stepping into the world of series...
What! Zeenat Aman's Missed Opportunity in 'Heer Raanjha'
MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman, a renowned Bollywood actress, had a brush with missed opportunity early in her career. Despite her...
Interesting! Vaibhav Tatwawadi's Training for 'Article 370'
MUMBAI: Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, known for his roles in Marathi and Bollywood films, shared insights into his...
Must Read! Esha Deol's Regret: Passing on Omkara and Golmaal
MUMBAI: Esha Deol, known for her roles in films like Dhoom, Kaal, and No Entry, once expressed regret for turning down...
Fascinating! Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta: A Love Story Shrouded in Secrecy and Sacrifice
MUMBAI: In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where fairy tales often come to life on screen, the off-screen lives of...
Recent Stories
Bhuvan
Wow! Bhuvan Bam talks about his physical transformation, '... just doing it for myself'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sushmita
Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame actress Sushmita Singh roped in for Star Plus serial Aankh Micholi
Adnan
Incredible! From Script to Swordsmanship: Adnan Khan's Journey to Embodying Ashoka in "Pracchand Ashok"
Divyanka
Tactic! Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS her approach to dealing with body shamers and avoiding the weighing scale; Says ‘I block people who body shame me’
Divyanka Tripathi
Wow! Divyanka Tripathi opens up about parental pressure regarding motherhood after seven years of marriage with Vivek Dahiya; Says ‘We are taking it in a stride’
Jennifer
Applauds! Jennifer Winget reflects on working with Harshad Chopda in Bepannaah; Commends his talent
Divyanka Tripathi
Must Read! Divyanka Tripathi shares reasons for her decision to not participate in Bigg Boss; Says ‘Very honestly, because there's…’