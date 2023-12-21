Exclusive: Heenaa Rajput, Preetika Chauhan and Bhakti Rathod come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions for Star Plus!

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey have been roped in to play the titular roles.
Heenaa Rajput, Preetika Chauhan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to reporting on breaking and exclusive news from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Production houses and writers are working extremely hard to bring to the audience something that they have never seen before. We already reported that Shashi Sumeet Productions is all set to launch a new television show on Star Plus. (Also Read: Exclusive: Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Harti Joshi and child artist Roneisha Sharma come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next Star Plus)

Well, we now have a fresh update from the show.

According to credible sources, Heenaa Rajput, Preetika Chauhan and Bhakti Rathod have been roped in for the show.

Bhakti is a Gujarati theatre actress primarily. She has been seen in shows such as Bhakharwadi, Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein..., Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani, Pushpa Impossible among others. Heenaa too has done quite some work in Gujarati theatre and along with that she has been seen in Hindi films such as Rafta Rafta and De Taali.

Preetika has done some commendable work in shows such as Shravani, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Jag Janani Maa Vaishnodevi, Vighnaharta Ganesha and others.

As we earlier reported, Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Harti Joshi and child artist Roneisha Sharma are also a part of the show. (Also Read: Breaking News! Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next Star Plus)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows and starry celebrities. 

