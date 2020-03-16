EXCLUSIVE! Actors are like Gods for their fans and when I was treated in the same way I was ecstatic – Erica Fernandes

Erica has come a long way in her career and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she revealed some details about her journey in the TV industry and her growth as an actor.
Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is a talented actress.

She has come a long way in her career and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she revealed some details about her journey in the TV industry and her growth as an actor.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Erica Fernandes on working in South Industry: It didn't work out for me as it didn't give me that kind of growth or fame as an actor

You have received a lot of love from the Netizens and people and the television lovers have loved each and every character that you have brought on television. How has your journey been?

My journey has been very unreal I would say because as a person coming from no filmi background or acting background, I have done a few films and to be honest, it has not given me a lot of exposure or growth because they did not work for me. It could have worked for someone else but I was very young and I had a lot of problem gaining weight. So it did not work for me.

Then when I moved to television it was like destined for me so my first project was only well received. The response was very good and the audience was amazing. What was amaze balls was when I did my second project and that too was extremely well received and I had even more people loving me and when you come back to the first show again (Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3) and it has worked for me in a good way.

First when I did Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi the kind of love and appreciation that came in for me was overwhelming because I had never seen that before. Actors are like Gods for their fans and when I was treated in the same way I was ecstatic! I wondered how to deal with this as I am an introvert and this was too much. I gradually learnt how to handle the situation well over time and I feel blessed in the world because not everyone gets so much love.”

(Also Read: Congratulations! Erica Fernandes is GRATEFUL as she hits 4 million Instagram followers

Well said Erica!

