Exclusive! Actors Jayant Patekar and Nancy Makwana roped in for Sony SAB’s Dabangi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 21:28
Jayant

Sony Sab is home to so many amazing and is known for coming up with the most creative stories.

Their latest is a show titled Dabangi, and the promo for the same has been recently released. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update!

As per sources, actors Jayant Patekar and Nancy Makwana are roped in for the upcoming show. 

We already reported about actors like Maahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil, and Aamir Dalvi among others who are roped in for the series.

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The duo has produced several shows together like Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and many more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 
 

Jayant Patekar Nancy Makwana dabangi Sony Sab maahi bhadra TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 21:28

Comments

